Markets
CBT

Cabot Q4 Profit Beats Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corporation (CBT) Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29 million or $0.50 per share, compared to net loss of $272 million or $4.81 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings of the quarter rose to $1.11 per share from $0.68 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $904 million from $659 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.03 per share on revenues of $915.01 million for the quarter.

Commenting on the results, Cabot President and CEO Sean Keohane said, "I am very pleased that we delivered record Adjusted EPS in fiscal 2021, with significant year over year growth across the segments. Reinforcement Materials led the way delivering an increase in EBIT of $167 million while Performance Chemicals also recorded strong results across all major product lines with an increase in segment EBIT of $93 million."

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company expects fiscal year 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.20 to $5.60 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $5.52 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular