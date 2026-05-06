Cabot Q2 Profit, Sales Decline; Confirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corporation (CBT), a specialty chemicals and performance materials company, reported lower second-quarter earnings impacted by weaker sales.

Net income attributable to shareholders declined to $68 million or $1.27 per share, from $94 million or $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.61 per share.

Operating income fell to $129 million from $162 million a year ago.

Net sales and other operating revenues declined to $904 million from $936 million last year.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company confirmed its adjusted EPS guidance of $6.00 to $6.50.

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