Cabot Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp. (CBT) Monday reported first-quarter net income of $60 million or $1.06 per share, up from $41 million or $0.70 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.18 per share, up from $0.69 per share last year.

Net sales for the first quarter grew to $746 million from $727 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.88 per share on revenues of $697.83 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

