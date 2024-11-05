Cabot price target raised to $122 from $103 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Cabot (CBT) to $122 from $103 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal 2025 guide includes growth in both carbon black and Performance chemicals, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CBT:
- Cabot reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.80, consensus $1.81
- Cabot sees FY25 adjusted EPS $7.40-$7.80, consensus $7.85
- Cabot Corp (CBT) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Cabot selected for $50M award negotiation by DOE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.