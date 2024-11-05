Cabot price target raised to $122 from $103 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Cabot (CBT) to $122 from $103 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal 2025 guide includes growth in both carbon black and Performance chemicals, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

