Cabot price target raised to $122 from $103 at Mizuho

November 05, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Cabot (CBT) to $122 from $103 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal 2025 guide includes growth in both carbon black and Performance chemicals, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

