Cabot Oil & Gas to buy Cimarex Energy in $7.35 bln deal

Adds industry background, deal details

May 24 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N Corp said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N in an all-stock deal valued at $7.35 billion, as it looks to scale up in the Permian and Anadarko basins.

The deal comes at a time when a recovery in crude prices has sparked a wave of consolidation in the energy industry.

Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each Cimarex share owned.

That implies an offer value of $71.50 per share, a less than 1% premium to Cimarex's Friday close, according to Reuters calculations.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.