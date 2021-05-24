US Markets
Cabot Oil & Gas to buy Cimarex Energy in $7.35 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp will buy Cimarex Energy Co in an all-stock deal valued at $7.35 billion, the oil and gas companies said on Monday. Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share of Cimarex owned.

May 24 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N Corp will buy Cimarex Energy CoXEC.N in an all-stock deal valued at $7.35 billion, the oil and gas companies said on Monday.

Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share of Cimarex owned.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

