Cabot Oil & Gas to buy Cimarex Energy in $7.35 bln deal

May 24 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N Corp will buy Cimarex Energy CoXEC.N in an all-stock deal valued at $7.35 billion, the oil and gas companies said on Monday.

Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share of Cimarex owned.

