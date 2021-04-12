Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation's (NYSE:COG) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 34.5x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Cabot Oil & Gas' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:COG Price Based on Past Earnings April 12th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Cabot Oil & Gas will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Cabot Oil & Gas' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 69%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 132% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 49% each year as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Cabot Oil & Gas' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Cabot Oil & Gas' P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Cabot Oil & Gas' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Cabot Oil & Gas that you need to take into consideration.

If you're unsure about the strength of Cabot Oil & Gas' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

