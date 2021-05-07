Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 12th of May in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of May.

Cabot Oil & Gas's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cabot Oil & Gas stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of $17.11. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Cabot Oil & Gas paid out more than half (58%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cabot Oil & Gas generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 51% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:COG Historic Dividend May 7th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Cabot Oil & Gas's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 51% per annum for the past five years. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Cabot Oil & Gas has delivered an average of 31% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Cabot Oil & Gas worth buying for its dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Cabot Oil & Gas is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Cabot Oil & Gas's dividend merits.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Cabot Oil & Gas has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

