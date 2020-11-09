Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that COG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.44, the dividend yield is 2.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COG was $16.44, representing a -27.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.67 and a 25.88% increase over the 52 week low of $13.06.

COG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). COG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports COG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -67.13%, compared to an industry average of -39.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

iShares Trust (IEO)

Fidelity (FCPI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCPI with an increase of 5% over the last 100 days. FTXN has the highest percent weighting of COG at 8.34%.

