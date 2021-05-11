Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.7, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COG was $17.7, representing a -21.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.67 and a 12.35% increase over the 52 week low of $15.76.

COG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). COG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77. Zacks Investment Research reports COG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 226.51%, compared to an industry average of 18.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ERX with an increase of 81.29% over the last 100 days. FTXN has the highest percent weighting of COG at 6.35%.

