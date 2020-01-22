Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Dividends
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 42.86% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of COG was $15.52, representing a -43.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.65 and a 0.06% increase over the 52 week low of $15.51.

COG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). COG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports COG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 44.25%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have COG as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)
  • First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)
  • First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an increase of 10.85% over the last 100 days. PXE has the highest percent weighting of COG at 4.91%.

