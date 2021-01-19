Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 20, 2021

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that COG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of COG was $19.07, representing a -15.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.67 and a 46.02% increase over the 52 week low of $13.06.

COG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). COG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports COG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -67.75%, compared to an industry average of -32.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an increase of 33.37% over the last 100 days. RYE has the highest percent weighting of COG at 4.05%.

