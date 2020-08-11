Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that COG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.58, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COG was $20.58, representing a -9.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.67 and a 57.58% increase over the 52 week low of $13.06.

COG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). COG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports COG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -73.46%, compared to an industry average of -39.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

iShares Trust (IEO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an increase of 107.16% over the last 100 days. FTXN has the highest percent weighting of COG at 7.72%.

