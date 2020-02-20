Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $146.94 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $275.04 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $120.75 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 35.6% to $461.37 million from $716.30 million last year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $120.75 Mln. vs. $235.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $461.37 Mln vs. $716.30 Mln last year.

