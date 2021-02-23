Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $131.21 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $146.94 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $104.67 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $456.78 million from $461.37 million last year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $104.67 Mln. vs. $120.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $456.78 Mln vs. $461.37 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.