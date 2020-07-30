Markets
COG

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $30.37 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $181.01 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $18.00 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 37.8% to $332.35 million from $534.12 million last year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $18.00 Mln. vs. $150.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q2): $332.35 Mln vs. $534.12 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular