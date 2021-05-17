Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.09, changing hands as high as $18.35 per share. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COG's low point in its 52 week range is $15.755 per share, with $22.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.28. The COG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.