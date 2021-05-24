Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy to Merge in $17 Billion Deal

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) has agreed to unite with Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) in an all-stock merger of equals. The transaction values the combined oil and gas companies at $17 billion.

The transformational merger will create a diversified energy company focused on generating free cash flow. It will combine Cabot's top-tier natural gas assets in the Marcellus Shale with Cimarex Energy's oil-rich positions in the Permian and Anadarko basins.

Image source: Getty Images.

The companies estimate that the combination will save $100 million of annual general and administrative costs within two years of closing the transaction. That will further reduce the combined company's cost structure, positioning it to generate $4.7 billion of free cash flow from 2022 to 2024, assuming oil averages $55 a barrel and a natural gas price of $2.75 per MMBtu.

That enhanced free cash flow profile will enable the new company to return more cash to shareholders. The combined entity plans to pay a sustainable base dividend that should grow over time, a variable dividend, and a special dividend. It's targeting an initial annual base dividend of $0.50 per share that it will pay quarterly. It aims to supplement that payout with a quarterly variable dividend targeting to return at least 50% of its quarterly cash flow, with the first payment expected in the first quarter of 2022. Finally, the company intends on paying a $0.50 per share special dividend upon closing the transaction, which it hopes will occur in the fourth quarter of this year.

The companies believe their combination will create a top-tier oil and gas company with a more resilient platform and greater financial strength. That should allow them to deliver sustainable returns to shareholders throughout the commodity price cycle.

10 stocks we like better than Cabot Oil & Gas

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cabot Oil & Gas wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.