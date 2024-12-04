Cabot introduces three-year financial targets at investor day

Cabot (CBT) hosts its 2024 investor day in Boston, Massachusetts. Sean Keohane, president and CEO, and other members of Cabot’s executive management team, will provide a review of the company’s strategic vision and financial targets for the next three years. Cabot is introducing the following three-year financial targets: adjusted EPS CAGR of 7%-10% from FY24 through fiscal 2027; adjusted EBITDA of $0.9B-$1B by FY27. “As we build on this momentum, Cabot remains committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders through earnings growth, robust cash flow generation, and disciplined capital allocation. With our global scale, operational and commercial excellence, and commitment to sustainability, we are confident in our ability to achieve our next set of strategic objectives, including an Adjusted EPS CAGR of 7-10% over the next 3 years and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9-$1 billion by fiscal 2027. In addition, we remain committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit rating, executing on our growth priorities and returning robust levels of cash to shareholders through disciplined capital allocation,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO.

