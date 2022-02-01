Cabot Gains On Higher Earnings, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp. (CBT) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported higher net sales for the first quarter and earnings per share on an adjusted basis. Looking ahead, the company raised its adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2022 to a range of $5.50 to $5.90.

The company posted quarterly net earnings of $968 million compared to $746 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.29. Currently, shares are at $59.56, up 8.32 percent from the previous close of $54.99 on a volume of 205,248. The shares have traded in a range of $45.50-$65.25 on average volume of 309,364.

