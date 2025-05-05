CABOT Earnings Results: $CBT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CABOT ($CBT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.90 per share, beating estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $936,000,000, missing estimates of $1,034,416,750 by $-98,416,750.

CABOT Insider Trading Activity

CABOT insiders have traded $CBT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOBART KALKSTEIN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,759 shares for an estimated $4,005,182 .

. JEFF JI ZHU (Executive Vice President) sold 14,566 shares for an estimated $1,649,599

LISA M DUMONT (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 865 shares for an estimated $96,655

CABOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of CABOT stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

