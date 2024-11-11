News & Insights

Cabot downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

November 11, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded Cabot (CBT) to Underweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $105. The firm expects prices for carbon black in the U.S. to flatten out after a multi-year period of increase. Cabot is trading at a 3-3.5 times multiple point premium to Orion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan cites relative valuation for the downgrade of Cabot.

