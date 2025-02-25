Cabot (CTRA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Coterra Energy (CTRA) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, down 12.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cabot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Production Volumes - Total Company - Daily equivalent production : 681.5 MBOE/d versus 653.62 MBOE/d estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 681.5 MBOE/d versus 653.62 MBOE/d estimated by eight analysts on average. Production Volumes - Total Company - Natural gas liquids : 105.4 MBbl versus 106.67 MBbl estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 105.4 MBbl versus 106.67 MBbl estimated by seven analysts on average. Production Volumes - Total Company - Natural gas : 2,778.9 MMcf/d compared to the 2,623.03 MMcf/d average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2,778.9 MMcf/d compared to the 2,623.03 MMcf/d average estimate based on seven analysts. Production Volumes - Total Company - Oil : 113 MBbl/d compared to the 110.38 MBbl/d average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 113 MBbl/d compared to the 110.38 MBbl/d average estimate based on seven analysts. Average sales price - Total Company - NGL (excluding hedges) : 20.94 $/Bbl versus 20.18 $/Bbl estimated by four analysts on average.

: 20.94 $/Bbl versus 20.18 $/Bbl estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - Natural gas : $2.02 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.97 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.02 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.97 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales price (including hedges) - Total Company - Oil : 68.7 $/Bbl compared to the 68.89 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts.

: 68.7 $/Bbl compared to the 68.89 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - Oil : 68.57 $/Bbl versus the three-analyst average estimate of 68.77 $/Bbl.

: 68.57 $/Bbl versus the three-analyst average estimate of 68.77 $/Bbl. Operating revenues- Oil : $713 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $715.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

: $713 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $715.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. Operating revenues- Natural gas : $516 million versus $482.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.

: $516 million versus $482.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change. Operating revenues- NGL : $203 million versus $215.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change.

: $203 million versus $215.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change. Operating revenues- Other: $14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.3%.

Shares of Cabot have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

