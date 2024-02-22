Cabot (CTRA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Coterra Energy (CTRA) reported $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 30%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion, representing a surprise of +3.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cabot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Production Volumes - Total Company - Daily equivalent production : 697.4 MBOE/d compared to the 672.21 MBOE/d average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 697.4 MBOE/d compared to the 672.21 MBOE/d average estimate based on nine analysts. Production Volumes - Total Company - Oil : 104.7 MBbl/d versus 100.54 MBbl/d estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 104.7 MBbl/d versus 100.54 MBbl/d estimated by eight analysts on average. Production Volumes - Total Company - Natural gas : 2,970 MMcf/d compared to the 2,856.78 MMcf/d average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 2,970 MMcf/d compared to the 2,856.78 MMcf/d average estimate based on eight analysts. Average sales price (including hedges) - Total Company - Oil : 77.21 $/Bbl versus 79.75 $/Bbl estimated by five analysts on average.

: 77.21 $/Bbl versus 79.75 $/Bbl estimated by five analysts on average. Average sales price (including hedges) - Total Company - NGL : 18.66 $/Bbl versus 19.32 $/Bbl estimated by five analysts on average.

: 18.66 $/Bbl versus 19.32 $/Bbl estimated by five analysts on average. Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - Natural gas : 2.03 $/Bbl versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.31 $/Bbl.

: 2.03 $/Bbl versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.31 $/Bbl. Average sales price (including hedges) - Total Company - Natural gas : $2.19 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.39 per thousand cubic feet.

: $2.19 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.39 per thousand cubic feet. Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - Oil : 77.1 $/Bbl compared to the 77.75 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts.

: 77.1 $/Bbl compared to the 77.75 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts. Operating revenues- NGL : $168 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

: $168 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. Operating revenues- Natural gas : $553 million compared to the $588.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55.6% year over year.

: $553 million compared to the $588.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55.6% year over year. Operating revenues- Oil: $742 million versus $709.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

Shares of Cabot have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

