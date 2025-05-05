Cabot (CTRA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Coterra Energy (CTRA) reported revenue of $1.9 billion, up 32.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion, representing a surprise of -1.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cabot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Production Volumes - Total Company - Daily equivalent production : 746.8 MBOE/d versus 739.75 MBOE/d estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 746.8 MBOE/d versus 739.75 MBOE/d estimated by seven analysts on average. Production Volumes - Total Company - Natural gas liquids : 98.3 MBbl versus the six-analyst average estimate of 110.65 MBbl.

: 98.3 MBbl versus the six-analyst average estimate of 110.65 MBbl. Production Volumes - Total Company - Natural gas : 3,043.8 MMcf/d versus 2,914.38 MMcf/d estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3,043.8 MMcf/d versus 2,914.38 MMcf/d estimated by six analysts on average. Production Volumes - Total Company - Oil : 141.2 MBbl/d versus the six-analyst average estimate of 143.73 MBbl/d.

: 141.2 MBbl/d versus the six-analyst average estimate of 143.73 MBbl/d. Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - NGL : 23.23 $/Bbl compared to the 22.47 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts.

: 23.23 $/Bbl compared to the 22.47 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales price (including hedges) - Total Company - Oil : 69.3 $/Bbl compared to the 69.55 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts.

: 69.3 $/Bbl compared to the 69.55 $/Bbl average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales price (including hedges) - Total Company - Natural gas : $3.21 per thousand cubic feet versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.02 per thousand cubic feet.

: $3.21 per thousand cubic feet versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.02 per thousand cubic feet. Average sales price (excluding hedges) - Total Company - Oil : 69.73 $/Bbl versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69.93 $/Bbl.

: 69.73 $/Bbl versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69.93 $/Bbl. Operating revenues- Oil : $886 million compared to the $882.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year.

: $886 million compared to the $882.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year. Operating revenues- Natural gas : $898 million compared to the $832.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +66.9% year over year.

: $898 million compared to the $832.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +66.9% year over year. Operating revenues- NGL : $206 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $223.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

: $206 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $223.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%. Operating revenues- Other: $26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%.

Shares of Cabot have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

