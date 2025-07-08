Stocks
CBT

Cabot Corporation to Release Q3 Fiscal 2025 Operating Results on August 4th

July 08, 2025

Cabot Corporation will announce Q3 fiscal 2025 results on August 4, 2025, followed by a conference call on August 5.

Quiver AI Summary

Cabot Corporation announced that it will release its operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 4, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call and live webcast to discuss these results will take place on August 5, 2025, at 8:00 am ET. The webcast can be accessed on Cabot's website, and if attendees miss it, an archive will be available online. Cabot Corporation, headquartered in Boston, is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company known for its diverse products, including reinforcing carbons and battery materials. The announcement includes a standard Safe Harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements and the associated risks.

Potential Positives

  • Cabot Corporation is set to release its operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, indicating ongoing communication with investors and transparency regarding its financial performance.
  • The company is hosting a conference call and live webcast to review its third quarter results, facilitating direct engagement with stakeholders and analysts.
  • The archived availability of the conference call and presentation on the company's website enhances accessibility for stakeholders who cannot attend the live session.

Potential Negatives

  • Cabot Corporation's reliance on forward-looking statements about its business introduces uncertainty, highlighting potential risks that could negatively impact its financial performance.

  • The press release lacks specific details about expected performance in the upcoming quarter, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency and future operational stability.

  • Without clear guidance or forecasts, investors may interpret the announcement as a sign of potential volatility, which could affect stock performance leading into the earnings release.

FAQ

When will Cabot Corporation release third-quarter results for fiscal 2025?

Cabot Corporation will release its third-quarter results on August 4, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for Cabot's third-quarter results?

The conference call will take place at 8:00 am ET on August 5, 2025.

How can I access the conference call webcast?

The conference call will be webcast at Cabot’s website: https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/.

Will the conference call be available for later viewing?

Yes, the call and slide presentation will be archived on Cabot's website for later access.

What type of company is Cabot Corporation?

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

$CBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $CBT stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 799,603 shares (-35.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,478,993
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 449,154 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,342,663
  • LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 434,434 shares (+318.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,118,842
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 245,223 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,387,840
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 227,356 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,902,377
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 201,552 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,757,033
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 174,921 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,542,931

$CBT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/21/2025

$CBT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CBT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $83.0 on 04/07/2025
  • Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 02/21/2025

BOSTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cabot Corporation

(NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 on Monday, August 4, 2025, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the third quarter results beginning at 8:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.



The call will be webcast by Notified and may be accessed at Cabot’s website at

https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/

. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company’s website at

https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/

.




ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION



Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of

reinforcing carbons

,

specialty carbons

,

battery materials

,

engineered elastomer composites

,

inkjet colorants

,

masterbatches and conductive compounds

,

fumed metal oxides

and

aerogel

. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at

cabotcorp.com

.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.







 



