Cabot Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 per Share

Cabot Corporation declares a quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable September 11, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

Cabot Corporation's Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share for its common stock on July 11, 2025. This dividend will be paid on September 11, 2025, to stockholders who are on record by August 29, 2025. Cabot Corporation, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is a global leader in specialty chemicals and performance materials, providing a range of products including reinforcing and specialty carbons, battery materials, and fumed metal oxides. The press release also includes a standard safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements and potential risks associated with the company's business.

Potential Positives

Cabot Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment indicates the company's financial stability and ability to generate profits sufficient for shareholder distributions.

The timing of the dividend payment aligns with the company's consistent practice of rewarding stockholders, which may enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a dividend may signal limited cash flow, indicating potential liquidity issues or reduced reinvestment in growth opportunities.

The reliance on forward-looking statements accompanied by a disclaimer about risks and uncertainties may raise concerns about the company’s future performance and stability.

Potential investors may interpret the scheduled dividend payment as a signal that the company lacks high-growth opportunities, which might deter investment.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by Cabot Corporation?

Cabot Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on July 11, 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on September 11, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 29, 2025.

Who should I contact for more information about Cabot Corporation?

For more information, contact Steve Delahunt in Investor Relations at (617) 342-6255.

Where is Cabot Corporation headquartered?

Cabot Corporation is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

What types of products does Cabot Corporation offer?

Cabot Corporation offers reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, and various engineered composites and compounds.

$CBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $CBT stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CBT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/21/2025

$CBT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CBT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $83.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 02/21/2025

BOSTON, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, July 11, 2025, the Board of Directors of



Cabot Corporation



(NYSE: CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 11, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.







About Cabot Corporation







Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of



reinforcing carbons



,



specialty carbons



,



battery materials



,



engineered elastomer composites



,



inkjet colorants



,



masterbatches and conductive compounds



,



fumed metal oxides



and



aerogel



. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at



cabotcorp.com



.





