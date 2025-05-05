Cabot Corporation Declares 5% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Cabot Corporation increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.45 per share, payable June 13, 2025.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of 5%, showcasing the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This dividend hike indicates confidence in the company's consistent earnings performance and strong cash flow generation.

The announcement aligns with the company's capital allocation framework focused on shareholder returns and growth investments.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend increase, while generally positive, may indicate that the company has fewer opportunities for reinvestment or growth, potentially leading to concerns about long-term sustainability.

The press release contains a Safe Harbor statement but does not provide specific details on the "risks and uncertainties" that could impact the company's future performance, which may leave investors with unanswered questions.

While the increase in dividends may please some shareholders, it could also raise concerns about how the company plans to balance returning capital to shareholders with future investments in growth, indicating potential strategic constraints.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly dividend declared by Cabot Corporation?

Cabot Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, an increase from $0.43 per share.

When will the new dividend be payable?

The new dividend will be payable on June 13, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 30, 2025.

What does the dividend increase signify for Cabot Corporation?

The increase reflects the Board’s confidence in consistent earnings and strong cash flow generation.

What is Cabot Corporation’s focus as a company?

Cabot Corporation focuses on specialty chemicals and performance materials, providing various advanced products.

Where can I find more information about Cabot Corporation?

More information about Cabot Corporation can be found on their official website at cabotcorp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CBT Insider Trading Activity

$CBT insiders have traded $CBT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOBART KALKSTEIN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,759 shares for an estimated $4,005,182 .

. JEFF JI ZHU (Executive Vice President) sold 14,566 shares for an estimated $1,649,599

LISA M DUMONT (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 865 shares for an estimated $96,655

$CBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $CBT stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOSTON, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, May 5, 2025, the Board of Directors of



Cabot Corporation



(NYSE: CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, an increase of 5% compared to the current quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 13, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025.





"Today's announcement reflects the Board’s confidence in our consistent earnings performance and our ability to generate strong cash flow,” said Sean Keohane, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Cabot Corporation. “The dividend increase and the recent share repurchase authorization are tangible actions which demonstrate our commitment to create shareholder value. These actions are aligned with our capital allocation framework which includes returning capital to shareholders while continuing to invest for growth.”





On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.80 per share versus $1.72 per share, previously.









About Cabot Corporation









Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of





reinforcing carbons





,





specialty carbons





,





battery materials





,





engineered elastomer composites





,





inkjet colorants





,





masterbatches and conductive compounds





,





fumed metal oxides





and





aerogel





. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at





cabotcorp.com





. The Company regularly posts important information on its website and encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Cabot website regularly.









Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.











Contact:









Steve Delahunt

















Investor Relations

















(617) 342-6255









