Cabot Corporation (CBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Cabot Corporation (CBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.66, the dividend yield is 2.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBT was $47.66, representing a -6.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.90 and a 28.43% increase over the 52 week low of $37.11.

CBT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports CBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.22%, compared to an industry average of -13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CBT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CBT as a top-10 holding:

  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CBT at 1.19%.

