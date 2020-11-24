Cabot Corporation (CBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Cabot Corporation (CBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.11, the dividend yield is 3.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBT was $44.11, representing a -9.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.75 and a 120.55% increase over the 52 week low of $20.

CBT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports CBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.62%, compared to an industry average of -10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CBT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CBT as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 24.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CBT at 0.64%.

