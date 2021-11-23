Cabot Corporation (CBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

Cabot Corporation (CBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.68, the dividend yield is 2.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBT was $59.68, representing a -8.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.25 and a 45.92% increase over the 52 week low of $40.90.

CBT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) and Clorox Company (CLX). CBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.34. Zacks Investment Research reports CBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 8.23%, compared to an industry average of 22.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cbt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CBT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CBT as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an increase of 3.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CBT at 0.88%.

