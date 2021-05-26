Cabot Corporation (CBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Cabot Corporation (CBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.02, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBT was $62.02, representing a -2.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.52 and a 78.17% increase over the 52 week low of $34.81.

CBT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and Viatris Inc. (VTRS). CBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports CBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 135.58%, compared to an industry average of 27.8%.

