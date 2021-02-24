Cabot Corporation (CBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Cabot Corporation (CBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CBT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBT was $50.37, representing a -1.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.32 and a 151.85% increase over the 52 week low of $20.

CBT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports CBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 82.69%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.