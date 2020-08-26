Cabot Corporation (CBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Cabot Corporation (CBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.64, the dividend yield is 3.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBT was $38.64, representing a -23.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.58 and a 93.2% increase over the 52 week low of $20.

CBT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports CBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -52.09%, compared to an industry average of -19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

