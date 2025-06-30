Cabot Corporation Achieves Platinum EcoVadis Rating for Fifth Consecutive Year, Recognized Among Top 1% Globally for Sustainability Efforts

Cabot Corporation earns EcoVadis platinum rating for ESG performance, ranking in top 1% globally for fifth consecutive year.

Cabot Corporation has been awarded a platinum rating by EcoVadis for the fifth consecutive year, recognizing its strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and positioning it among the top 1% of companies evaluated globally. The company's overall score increased this year, with notable advancements in sustainable procurement, and it received outstanding ratings in both the environment and labor & human rights categories. Jennifer Chittick, Cabot's Chief Sustainability Officer, expressed pride in this recognition and emphasized the company's commitment to continuous improvement in sustainability. Additionally, Cabot achieved 'B' ratings in climate change and water security from CDP, reflecting its strong performance among carbon black manufacturers. As sustainability assessment criteria become more rigorous, Cabot's consistent ratings demonstrate its dedication to enhancing its sustainability efforts across operations. For more information, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

Potential Positives

Cabot Corporation achieved a platinum rating from EcoVadis for the fifth consecutive year, recognizing its exceptional ESG efforts and placing it among the top 1% of companies globally assessed by EcoVadis.

The company made significant progress in the sustainable procurement category, and received outstanding scores in both the environment and labor & human rights categories, highlighting its leadership in sustainability.

Cabot maintained its strong performance in CDP ratings, achieving ‘B’ ratings in both climate change and water security, further establishing its reputation as a leading carbon black manufacturer.

The recognition from EcoVadis and CDP underscores Cabot’s commitment to continuous improvement and transparency in sustainability initiatives amid evolving and rigorous evaluation standards.

Potential Negatives

Maintaining or improving sustainability ratings has become increasingly challenging, indicating potential vulnerabilities in future performance.



The press release focuses heavily on accolades, which may imply a defensive posture regarding the company's sustainability initiatives and performance.



Disclosures about specific areas of improvement or ongoing challenges in ESG performance are lacking, which may raise questions about transparency and accountability.

FAQ

What is Cabot Corporation's recent achievement?

Cabot Corporation has earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis for the fifth consecutive year, recognizing its top-tier ESG efforts.

How does EcoVadis evaluate companies?

EcoVadis assesses sustainability performance based on environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement across over 150,000 companies globally.

What sustainability scores did Cabot receive from CDP?

Cabot received a ‘B’ rating in both climate change and water security, marking its status as a leading carbon black manufacturer.

How has Cabot improved its EcoVadis score?

Cabot's overall EcoVadis score increased by three points this year, with notable progress in sustainable procurement.

Where can I find more information on Cabot's sustainability efforts?

For more details about Cabot's sustainability initiatives and ESG disclosures, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

Full Release



BOSTON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cabot Corporation



(NYSE: CBT) has earned a platinum rating from



EcoVadis



, the highest recognition available, for the fifth consecutive year. The platinum rating recognizes Cabot’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and places the company among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis globally. This prestigious recognition highlights Cabot’s efforts to drive meaningful environmental and social progress as well as its ongoing commitment to advancing transparency across its value chain.





EcoVadis evaluates the sustainability performance and management systems of more than 150,000 companies in over 185 countries across more than 250 industries within four key areas: environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. This year, Cabot’s overall score increased by three points with significant progress made in the sustainable procurement category. The company once again received the top sustainability performance score of “outstanding” in the environment category as well as labor & human rights category. The EcoVadis methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000.





“We are proud to once again be honored by EcoVadis at the highest distinction for our exceptional sustainability performance,” said Jennifer Chittick, senior vice president, Safety, Health and Environment (SH&E); chief sustainability officer. “With EcoVadis setting higher standards year after year, this recognition reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to continuous improvement – consistently identifying and implementing opportunities that further advance our sustainability efforts. As we continue our journey toward a more sustainable future, we remain dedicated to leading by example in sustainability and maintaining transparency throughout our value chain.”





Furthermore, Cabot recently received its 2024 scores from CDP, a non-for-profit organization that spearheads the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP annually evaluates participating companies across several areas including climate change and water security. Cabot once again achieved a ‘B’ rating in climate change and a ‘B’ rating in water security, placing the company as one of the top carbon black manufacturers assessed by CDP.





The ratings frameworks for both EcoVadis and CDP have become more rigorous over the years, raising the bar for sustainability performance and transparency. As the criteria evolve, maintaining or improving on scores has become increasingly challenging. Cabot’s ability to uphold and advance its ratings reflects the dedication the company brings to enhancing its sustainability initiatives and continuous improvement across all aspects of its operations.





For more information about Cabot’s commitment to sustainability and its ESG disclosures, visit



cabotcorp.com/sustainability



.







ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION







Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of





reinforcing carbons





,





specialty carbons





,





battery materials





,





engineered elastomer composites





,





inkjet colorants





,





masterbatches and conductive compounds





,





fumed metal oxides





and





aerogel





. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at





cabotcorp.com





.





Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.







Contact:







Emily Moran





Corporate Communications







emily.moran@cabotcorp.com







(617) 460-4517





Steve Delahunt





Investor Relations







steve.delahunt@cabotcorp.com







(617) 342-6255



