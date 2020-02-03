Cabot Corp. Issues Full Year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp. (CBT) said it expects full year adjusted EPS to be in the $3.60 to $3.90 band of the company's prior guidance range. The company noted that the impacts from recent developments with the coronavirus are difficult to predict and it has not included impacts in the outlook. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.80. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.69 compared to $0.87, a year ago. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.73, for the quarter.

First-quarter net sales declined to $727 million from $821 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $765.56 million for the quarter.

