Cabot Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp (CBT) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $82 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $97 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cabot Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.8% to $968 million from $1.15 billion last year.

Cabot Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $82 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.54 -Revenue (Q3): $968 Mln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 to $1.55 Full year EPS guidance: $5.13 to $5.28

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.