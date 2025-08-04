Cabot Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp (CBT) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $101 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $109 million, or $1.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cabot Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.2% to $923 million from $1.016 billion last year.

Cabot Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $101 Mln. vs. $109 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue: $923 Mln vs. $1.016 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.15 to $7.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.