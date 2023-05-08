Cabot Corp Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp (CBT) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $75 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $107 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cabot Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $1.03 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

Cabot Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $75 Mln. vs. $107 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.29 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 to $6.50

