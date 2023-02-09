Cabot Corp Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cabot Corp (CBT):

Earnings: $54 million in Q1 vs. -$89 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.93 in Q1 vs. -$1.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cabot Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.97 per share Revenue: $965 million in Q1 vs. $968 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 - $6.75

