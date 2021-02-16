Cabot (COG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results, after the closing bell on Thursday Feb 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a profit of 20 cents per share and the same for revenues stands at $409.81 million.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have impacted the natural gas producer’s performance in the December quarter.

Factors to Consider for Q4 Results

Recently, Cabot issued an update on the fourth quarter’s operations. The company’s production volume for the December quarter is likely to have outpaced the prior projected range of 2,300-2,350 million cubic feet equivalent per day (Mmcfe/d) and is expected to be around 2,375 Mmcfe/d, lower than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 2,457 Mmcfe/d. Investors should know that the company’s total production comprises 100% natural gas.

Cabot’s business is focused on high-impact natural gas-driven drilling and continues to improve its industry-leading cost structure. Management’s ongoing cost-containment effort is likely to have boosted the company’s profit levels in the fourth quarter. Driven by operational efficiencies, the company was able to reduce its third-quarter 2020 capex by 26.1%, a trend that most likely continued in the fourth quarter as well.

However, these positives are expected to have been offset by lower natural gas prices. For the fourth quarter, Cabot expects natural gas price realizations (excluding the impact of hedges) to be $1.89 per Mcf, implying a 7.8% decrease from $2.05 reported a year earlier.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, this Houston, TX-based operator’s net income per share — adjusted for special items — of 9 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. Better-than-expected results can be attributed to the year-over-year increase in the production volumes. However, the bottom line plunged 69% from the year-ago figure of 29 cents as natural gas prices declined.

The company’s quarterly revenues of $291.04 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $347 million. Moreover, the top line decreased 32.2% from the prior-year sales of $429 million.

As far as earnings surprises are concerned, Cabot’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and met the mark on a single occasion, delivering a surprise of 25.73%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation price-eps-surprise | Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Quote

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cabot this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Cabot has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 20 cents per share each.

Zacks Rank: Cabot currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Zacks Rank: Cabot currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Cabot, here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:

PDC Energy, Inc. PDCE has an Earnings ESP of +10.77% and is a #1 Ranked stock, currently. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb 24.

Ovintiv Inc. OVV has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and is Zacks #1 Ranked, currently. The company is scheduled to release earnings on Feb 17.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG has an Earnings ESP of +8.58% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently. The company is scheduled to release earnings on Feb 22.

