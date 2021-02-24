Cabot (COG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Production

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG fourth-quarter 2020 net income per share — adjusted for special items — of 26 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. The bottom line was favored by strong production volumes and a tight leash on costs. Precisely, daily production, at 2,375 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) outpaced the company’s top-end of the guidance.

However, the bottom line plunged 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 30 cents due to decline in natural gas prices.

Quarterly revenues of $456.78 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $410 million. However, the top line fell slightly from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $461 million.

Production, Prices, Costs & Drilling Statistics

In fourth-quarter 2020, Cabot’s overall production summed 218.5 Bcfe, comprising 100% natural gas. However, the figure dropped 3.4% from the prior-year quarter’s volume of 226.1 Bcfe.

Average realized natural gas price (excluding hedges) fell to $1.89 per thousand cubic feet from the year-ago quarter’s $2.05.

Total operating expenses were $293.5 million, down 4.9% from the figure reported in fourth-quarter 2019. The depreciation and amortization costs fell 9.3% year over year to $96.5 million.

Notably, total average unit costs declined to $1.39 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe) from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.43.

Cabot drilled 19 wells and completed 15 during the quarter.

Financial Position

Operating cash flows were $307.8 million (up 17.1% year over year), while capital expenditures totaled $97.4 million (down 49.1%). As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $140.1 million and total debt of $945.9 million with debt-to-capitalization of 33.9%.

In a separate press release, Cabot’s board of directors approved a regular dividend of 10 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable Feb 4, 2021 to all its shareholders of record as of Jan 21, 2021.

Outlook

For 2021, Cabot retains its initial production guidance of 2,350 Mmcfe a day from an expected capital program of $530-$540 million.

This Houston-based company sets the quarterly production guidance ranging between 2,250 Mmcfe and 2,300 Mmcfe per day for the first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, the company disclosed its updated capital return framework, which involves the enforcement of a "base plus supplemental" dividend approach. On this basis, Cabot intends to continue funding its regular quarterly base dividend on the company's common stock and supplement it with annual supplemental cash dividends to attain its minimum capital return target of 50% of annual free cash flow.

Notably, any extra free cash flow generated above the minimum capital return target will be availed to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, additional supplemental dividends, or opportunistic share repurchases, subject to market conditions.

