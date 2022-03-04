Cabot (CBT) Wraps Up Sale of Purification Solutions Business

Cabot Corporation CBT recently completed the earlier-announced divestiture of its Purification Solutions business to One Equity Partners, a private equity firm.

Cabot’s Purification Solutions business is a renowned player in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of high-performing activated carbon used in a range of environmental, health, safety, and industrial applications. The business generated $257 million in revenues in 2021.

Cabot stated that this transaction suggests that the company is taking action to focus its portfolio so that it can invest resources to strengthen the core business segments. Moreover, it will allow it to deliver strategic growth plans as outlined in its ‘Creating for Tomorrow’ strategy.

Cabot, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects continued strong end-market demand and benefits from growth investments. Looking ahead to the rest of 2022, Reinforcement Materials is expected to benefit from customer agreements in the year. Growth in demand is anticipated for the Performance Chemicals segment along with strength in battery materials and inkjet packaging. The company is on track with its long-term guidance to generate more than $1 billion during the next three years and expects a strong free cash flow to fund high-growth investments. It is also committed to returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Based on the positive outlook and strong fiscal first-quarter performance, CBT raised the adjusted earnings per share outlook for fiscal 2022 to the range of $5.50-$5.90 from the previous view of $5.20-$5.60.

For second-quarter fiscal 2022, it also expects demand improvement across all its key product lines and a boost in profitability.

