Cabot (CBT) Wraps Up Acquisition of Tokai Carbon Black Plant

Cabot Corporation CBT recently completed the buyout of Tokai Carbon (Tianjin) Co., Ltd from Tokai Carbon Group.

The buyout boosts Cabot’s manufacturing capacity to support the growth of its Battery Materials product line, while continuing to serve existing carbon black customers.

The upswing in electric vehicles has sparked rapid development in lithium-ion batteries, leading to higher demand for conductive carbon black additives—one of the key materials. The Tokai site has a present annual capacity of 50,000 metric tons of carbon black and Cabot’s planned investment will add more steam to the capabilities of battery-grade production.

Per the terms and conditions, Cabot will operate the plant and plans to continue supplying to the current customers while upgrading the technology. The advancement in manufacturing and environmental equipment will empower the facility to produce carbon black for battery materials and meet all the necessary environmental standards.

Cabot stated that this acquisition directly aligns with its strategy to invest in advantaged growth and develop innovative products and processes that pave the path to a more sustainable future. It is committed to investing in and connecting the capabilities across its carbon black network to help customers ramp up innovation, while leading in performance and sustainability, the company noted.

Cabot, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects continued strong end-market demand and benefits from growth investments. Looking ahead to the rest of 2022, Reinforcement Materials is expected to benefit from customer agreements in the year. Growth in demand is anticipated for the Performance Chemicals segment along with strength in battery materials and inkjet packaging. The company is on track with its long-term guidance to generate more than $1 billion during the next three years and expects a strong free cash flow to fund high-growth investments. It is also committed to returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Based on the positive outlook and strong fiscal first-quarter performance, it has raised its adjusted earnings per share outlook for fiscal 2022 to the range of $5.50-$5.90 from the previous view of $5.20-$5.60.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, it also expects demand improvement across all its key product lines and a boost in profitability.

