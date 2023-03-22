Cabot (CBT) Unveils Technology Platform for Reinforcing Carbons

Cabot Corporation CBT has launched EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions, a new technology platform designed to advance sustainable reinforcing carbons. The company has introduced two new products that will be sold under its first-ever International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) certified solutions. Cabot aims to use its technology platform to create sustainable products that provide reliable performance at an industrial scale. This objective will be achieved by leveraging circular value chains, materials obtained from end-of-life tires, renewable and bio-based sources, and processes that minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



Environmental pressures have created a strong demand for sustainable reinforcing carbon solutions that reduce GHG emissions while supporting a circular sustainable economy. Cabot’s EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions play an important role in its journey to provide efficient ways to develop materials that enhance daily life and support a more sustainable future. By concentrating on developing cutting-edge sustainable products and process technologies, the platform will enable Cabot to deliver industry-standard performance, quality and consistency at a large scale.



The company stated that the launch of EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions platform has enabled it to offer new products and processes that provide a sustainable benefit through collaboration with its customers to deliver solutions that address some of the most suppressing sustainability challenges. The company also stated that it has several projects in collaboration with its customers and technology partners, which are lined up to provide a strong, sustainable material pipeline. With a history of more than 140 years, Cabot has established itself as a prominent player in its industry. Its EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions platform will enhance its efforts to offer innovative solutions that combine decarbonization and circular economy strategies to achieve its sustainability goals.



Shares of Cabot have gained 9.4% against a 5.4% fall recorded by its industry.



Cabot, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it expects its Reinforcement Materials segment to benefit from customer agreements that took effect in January 2023. The company’s Performance Chemicals segment is also projected to benefit from the increasing demand for battery materials and inkjet applications and rising volumes across major product lines. It sees adjusted earnings for fiscal 2023 in the range of $6.25-$6.75 per share.

