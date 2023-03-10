Cabot (CBT) to Unveil Battey Application Center in Europe

Cabot Corporation CBT intends to open a new state-of-the-art battery application technology center in Munster, Germany. This center will primarily focus on accelerating the application of Cabot’s battery materials product lines within Europe through technical collaboration with its customers. The new center will boost Cabot’s global presence in the battery materials market and play a key role in the company’s delivery of innovative materials to customers in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region and globally. The EMEA technology center is expected to start its operations by April 2023.



The new technology center will allow the company to enhance its battery materials development capabilities by broadening partnerships and innovation with other participants in the battery industry, such as battery manufacturers, Electric Vehicle (EV) customers and partners across Europe. The technology center will also enable Cabot to provide superior technical application capabilities to its customers globally, as the center will also feature its advanced testing equipment. The EMEA center will provide strong support to the global transition toward EVs.



The company stated that through the establishment of its conductive carbon additive (CCA) manufacturing and commercial capabilities in Europe, its EMEA center will be able to work more closely with its customers and offer faster development times and extensive testing and trialing in Europe. The company also stated that this center will enable it to work closely with battery producers and automakers and expand its R&D capabilities, which will support the accelerating growth taking place in battery and EV production throughout Europe. This center will also enable Cabot to serve the significant growth in battery production, which is expected to rise by roughly 50% over the next four years annually.



Along with enhancing battery materials development capabilities, this center also supports the company’s full range of CCA products, such as conductive carbons, carbon nanotubes (CNTs), and carbon nanostructures (CNS), as well as blends and dispersions. The center will also aid other Cabot product lines that support the battery market, including fumed alumina for separator and cathode coatings, and aerogel for thermal management.



Cabot expects its Reinforcement Materials segment to benefit from customer agreements that took effect in January 2023. The company’s Performance Chemicals segment is also projected to benefit from the increasing demand for battery materials and inkjet applications and rising volumes across major product lines. It sees adjusted earnings for fiscal 2023 in the range of $6.25-$6.75 per share.

