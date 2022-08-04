Cabot (CBT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Cabot Corporation CBT is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8, after the closing bell.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 20.7% in the last reported quarter. The company is likely to have benefited from strong demand and higher prices across its segments in the fiscal third quarter.



Shares of Cabot have gained 38.5% in the past year compared with 9.4% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research





Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What Do the Estimates Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cabot’s third-quarter consolidated sales is currently pegged at $1,043.1 million, which calls for an increase of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. Our estimate for the quarter is $1,043.5 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Reinforcement Materials segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $627 million, flat on a sequential comparison basis. Our estimate for the quarter is $628.8 million.



The consensus mark for the Performance Chemicals segment’s revenues is pegged at $345 million, which suggests a 4.2% sequential decline. Our estimate for the quarter is $326.4 million.

Some Factors at Play

Cabot is expected to have gained from a recovery in demand from the pandemic-led slowdown, its disciplined execution of operations and targeted growth initiatives. The company is likely to have benefited from strong underlying demand across its businesses in the quarter to be reported.



Higher volumes and favorable pricing are expected to have driven results in its Reinforcement Materials segment. Its Performance Chemicals unit is also likely to have gained from price increases. Volumes are also likely to have been driven by growth in Battery Materials applications in the fiscal third quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cabot this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Cabot is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fiscal third quarter is currently pegged at $1.53. Our estimate for the quarter is $1.53. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Cabot currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

