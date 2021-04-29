Cabot (CBT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Cabot Corporation CBT is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2021 results after the closing bell on May 3. The company’s earnings are likely to have benefited from a recovery in demand and strong volumes.

Cabot beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same once. The company has a trailing-four quarter negative earnings surprise of 184.7%, on average.

Shares of Cabot are up 67.4% in the past year compared with a 64.7% rise of its industry.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cabot’s second-quarter revenues is currently pinned at $746 million, which indicates a 5.1% year-over-year increase.

Factors to Watch For

Benefits of strong volumes in the Reinforcement Materials segment are likely to get reflected in the company’s second-quarter earnings. Also, its Performance Chemicals segment is likely to have gained from higher volumes in specialty carbons and compounds product lines on the back of higher sales in automotive applications.

Cabot is expected to have gained from a recovery in demand from its automotive and tire customers from the pandemic-led slowdown, its disciplined execution of operations and targeted growth initiatives. The company witnessed strong volumes in the tire and automotive markets in the first quarter on the back of continued global recovery. The momentum is likely to have continued in the second quarter.

However, Cabot is expected to have faced headwind from higher raw material and fixed costs. It is likely to have been impacted by higher input costs in specialty carbons and compounds product lines in the second quarter.

Cabot Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Cabot Corporation price-eps-surprise | Cabot Corporation Quote

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cabot this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Cabot is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 97 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Cabot currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are other companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK, scheduled to release earnings on May 4, has an Earnings ESP of +0.64% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX, scheduled to release earnings on Apr 30, has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, scheduled to release earnings on May 5, has an Earnings ESP of +4.53% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

