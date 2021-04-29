Cabot (CBT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cabot (CBT) closed the most recent trading day at $56.43, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had gained 8.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 10.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

CBT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CBT to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $745.56 million, up 5.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +92.79% and +12.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CBT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.59% higher within the past month. CBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CBT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.73.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

