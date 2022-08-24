Cabot (CBT) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Cabot (CBT) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CBT recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

CBT has rallied 6.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests CBT could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider CBT's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch CBT for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cabot Corporation (CBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.